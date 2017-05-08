Cape Technical Center’s Upgrade.

The Cape Girardeau School District staff and administrators unveiled the Career and Technology Center’s (CTC) recently completed facility expansion during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 5th. The $3.8 million, 25,000 square-foot facility was built behind the main building on the CTC campus adding eight classrooms, three computer labs, a health-care lab and a science lab. It also will house the Cape College Center, a collaboration involving Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College and Mineral Area College. Director of the CTC Rich Payne Tells KZIM KSIM that the newer class rooms and buildings will be used very soon.

Officials the new building will help the CTC and Cape College Center produce a more qualified pool of workers for local businesses.