Intensive English Program Accreditation
The Intensive English Program (IEP) at Southeast Missouri State University has received a continued initial 4 year accreditation from the Commission of the English Language Program Accreditation (CEA). This Accomplishment is internationally recognized as an indication of excellence among intensive English programs. Breanna Walling director of the IEP program said this feat affirms that the program meets high standards in every area, including curriculum, instruction, administration and student services.