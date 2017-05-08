Missouri authorities have ID-d the driver killed in truck-train crash.

Authorities have identified a dump truck driver killed when his vehicle was hit by a coal train in northeast Missouri, causing about 30 of the railcars to derail and spill their contents of the black ore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shanon Amerosa of Troy was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the accident Friday near Foley in Lincoln County. BNSF Railway spokesman Andy Williams said no one aboard the train that included two locomotives and more than 100 coal cars was injured. BNSF told the patrol that cleanup could take two or three days.