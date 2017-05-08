Monday, May 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, who were caught trying to steal a statistics test by crawling through an air duct into their professor’s office at the University of Kentucky.

The instructor left his office at about midnight to get something to eat.

When he returned, Lynch and Kiphuth ran from the office.

One of them later returned and confessed.

Lynch told officers he tried stealing the exam earlier in the night, but couldn’t find it.

He also confessed to stealing an exam from the office earlier in the semester.

Both are facing burglary charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Michael Joseph Schumacher, a 51-year-old Montana man, who got arrested after he attacked his neighbor with … a bowling pin.

The victim told police he and Schumacher both lived in the motel, and that Schumacher has threatened to shoot him in the past.

He got into a fight with another man and Schumacher, who he said he punched in self defense.

However, when the fight broke up, Schumacher came up to him again and tried to hit him in the head with a bowling pin.

Witnesses confirmed that Schumacher attacked the man and came back for the second fight swinging the bowling pin.

They also said Schumacher threatened to shoot the man.

Police went to Schumacher’s room, where he confirmed details about the fight.

He was arrested on several charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Holly Lynn Donahoo, 36, who led Maryland police on a drunken chase then told them she was Hillary Clinton.

The multi-county chase ended in the state of Pennsylvania when police deployed spike strips that took out the car’s tires.

When officers asked for identification, Donahoo told the officer she was Hillary Clinton.

Donahoo was jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.

No word on why she said she was Hillary Clinton.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jonathan Mangia, 27, who shot a squirrel with a crossbow, because he didn’t like how it was looking at him.

Someone called police after seeing Mangia, from Staten Island, New York, kill the squirrel with his crossbow.

Mangia admitted to killing the squirrel because it gave him, “a dirty look.”

He was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.