Police: Woman set husband’s bed on fire with him in it

A Cape Girardeau woman set her husband’s bed on fire with him in it Wednesday night. The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 52-year old Patricia A. Easton-Biles with first-degree domestic assault Thursday. A probable cause statement says Cape Girardeau police officers went to a residence in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic assault. When officers arrived, Biles was in the parking lot, screaming, “He set himself on fire”. Officers spoke with the victim, 56-year old Robert Biles who said he’d been sleeping in the bedroom when his wife lit a brown paper bag on fire and threw it in the bed. The bed and comforter had burns on them and police found a rolled-up brown piece of paper. Public-information officer Rich McCall says Biles and the victim had allegedly argued before she set the mattress on fire. Biles’ bond was set at $40,000.