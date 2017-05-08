River flooding begins slow retreat

Southeast Missourian

 

The Mississippi River crested at 45.99 feet at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Cape Girardeau, according to observed flood-gauge data from the National Weather Service, and was beginning to recede gradually. The crest was expected sometime Sunday. The reading displaces the former sixth-highest recorded crest in the city of 45.70 feet, set May 18, 2002. Flood stage is 32 feet. The all-time river high in Cape Girardeau is 48.86 feet, set Jan. 2, 2016. The service predicts the river will fall below 42 feet, or major flood stage, on May 12.

