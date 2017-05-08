Southeast names Judy Wiles as interim dean of business college

Southeast Missourian

Judy Wiles, who chairs the management and marketing department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business. Officials announced the appointment Friday. Southeast provost Karl Kunkel said in a news release a recent national search for a new dean was not successful. Open forums with three finalists for the position were held in February. Kunkel said he has “strong confidence” in Wiles’ ability to lead the college while the university launches another national search for a dean. That search could start as early as this fall. Wiles’ appointment is effective July 1 and ends July 1, 2018, or earlier if a permanent dean is seated. Gary Johnson is serving as interim dean of the Harrison College of Business after the death March 5 of dean Gerald McDougall.