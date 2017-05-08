THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON MISSOURI’S STATEWIDE TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM IS OPEN NOW

The details were forwarded to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last Wednesday. The five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program – or STIP – includes 606 new projects over that time period improving more than 13,000 miles of interstate, major route and minor routes. It also includes work on nearly 500 bridges. You can see the STIP online and offer comments. The formal comment period runs through June 2nd. Then, the commission will review those comments and the final version of the program, before considering its approval at a meeting to be held June 29th.