A Kennett man was hurt after fleeing police

Saturday night around 10:30 Kennett officers conducted a traffic stop on 53 year old Michael Parrent, of Kennett, for speeding. Parrent appeared intoxicated so officers asked him to step out of the vehicle. Parrent decided to flee but after a short vehicle pursuit, his vehicle ran off Highway 412 just west of Highway A and struck several irrigation pipes. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that Parrent had minor injuries and was taken to Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was then taken to the Dunklin County Jail