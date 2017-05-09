Administration names 10 people for federal bench

(AP) – The White House has announced 10 people, many of them judges, President Donald Trump intends to nominate for positions on federal courts.

A statement Monday names judges John K. Bush of Kentucky and Joan Larsen of Michigan as nominees for the bench of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. David Stras of Minnesota was nominated for the 8th Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana will be nominated to serve on the 7th Circuit. Kevin C. Newsom of Alabama will be nominated as a circuit judge on the 11th Circuit.

Also nominated for federal court positions are David Nye of Idaho, Scott L. Palk of Oklahoma and Damien M. Schiff of California.

The president will also nominate two people for federal judgeships: Dabney L. Friedrich of Washington, D.C., and Terry F. Moorer of Alabama.