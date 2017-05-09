Butler County Updated their Emergency Plan
Over a dozen Butler county officials met the week before the region was hit with historic flooding to update the emergency-response plan created in 2012. Associate director of the Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission Matt Winters, said that the updated draft will be turned in to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in August. The Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission is overseeing the process and coordinating with all Butler County cities, schools and necessary agencies