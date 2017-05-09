Federal suit: Lack of medical care by jailers led to woman’s death

Southeast Missourian

A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against the Mississippi County Detention Center in Charleston claiming jailers did not offer proper medical care for 21-year-old Somer Nunnally during an overdose and let her die in her cell. The lawsuit claims a video shows a jailer laughing at the woman at different points in the night and demonstrates she cried out for medical help an hour before she was found dead. The suit was filed on behalf of the woman’s two children by the children’s father, Devin Arnold. It alleges jailers who worked for then-jail administrator Cory Hutcheson and Charleston police officers failed to provide adequate medical care. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on May 2 and amended May 5, alleges two counts of federal civil-rights violations and one count of wrongful death. The suit seeks “fair and reasonable damages” as well as punitive damages. pThe lawsuit contends Hutcheson and the Mississippi County government “allowed correction officers with no or inadequate training to assess” medical conditions and withhold or deny medical treatment.