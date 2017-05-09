How to Respond to Floods

The Manager at MarksNelson LLC Steve Etcher has been called on to testify before the United States House of Representatives, the Missouri General Assembly, and to speak at the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. He will be discussing the five critical steps community leaders need to take immediately after a flood. These Steps are to

Assess: As soon as the flood water recedes, begin a damage assessment documented with maps and photos including damage to private and public properties and infrastructure. The assessment will determine what level of assistance may be available.

Coordinate: Immediately coordinate with state and federal agencies including FEMA/SEMA, EPA/DNR, U.S. Corps of Engineers, NFIP/Floodplain Administrator. Ensure recovery efforts are compliant and done in a way to be eligible for reimbursement.

Cleanup: Understand disposal requirements including hazardous waste. Develop a debris disposal plan complying with state and federal requirements to qualify for reimbursement .

Communicate: Information needs to be communicated to the public ranging from instructions on handling flood debris to re-establishing utility services to the process and contact person to determine if a property requires elevation before repair. Recover: Determine availability of and pursue state and federal flood recovery assistance. Determine how to end repeated losses from repetitive flooding.

Homeowners, tenants and business owners should keep track of all expenses related to flood recovery efforts. Those expenses may be eligible for reimbursement once a disaster declaration has been issued, or allowable under certain insurance coverages.