Missouri Department of Transportation Eliminates Board Position

On May 3, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commissioners discussed concerns about MoDOT employees serving as volunteer board members for HELP, Inc. Therefore, MoDOT staff will no longer serve as board volunteers. Special Assignment Coordinator Bob Brendal tells KZIM KSIM that the reason for giving up Help Inc. board positions was due to concerns of a conflict of interest.

MoDot and Help Inc. still have a contract which means that they will still have to perform up to expectations and the services will not change.