Salvation Army’s Amicks being reassigned to Nebraska

Salvation Army Capts. Ronnie and Bridgette Amick will be reassigned to Omaha, Nebraska, in June after having served in Cape Girardeau since July 2013. Ronnie Amick says working with the residents of Cape Girardeau is what he’s most proud of during their tenure here. The Amicks won’t know who will be replacing them in Cape Girardeau until June 11. The Amicks will continue to serve here until they move. Ronnie Amick said although they aren’t sure what their new post in Nebraska will bring them, their focus until then will be on making sure the day-to-day operations of the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau are kept up so the incoming directors can acclimate themselves easier.