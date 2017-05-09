Several local high schools to hold graduations in coming days

Southeast Missourian

High-school commencements are upcoming in the heartland. Cape Girardeau Central High School will graduate 240 students, including Missouri Options and Alternative School students, at 4 p.m. May 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Jackson High School has 364 on their May 19 commencement at 7 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau anticipates 130 students will participate in its commencement at 1:30 p.m. May 21 in the school gymnasium. Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson will hold commencement exercises in its school gym at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Scott City High School’s commencement will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the high-school gymnasium. Oak Ridge High School’s commencement will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the school’s multi-purpose building. Delta High School held its graduation Friday.