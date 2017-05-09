SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A WEEKEND SHOOTING…

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping somebody will step forward with more information about the incident. Deputies responded to the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37, just south of Marion, shortly before 2:00 a-m Sunday. The victim is expected to survive the wound and the shooting suspect left the scene before the deputies arrived. The victim’s name is being withheld and deputies haven’t named a person of interest in the case. Several witnesses came forward to cooperate, which means the case could be resolved.