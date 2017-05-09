Trump tabs Minnesota Justice Stras for federal appeals court

(AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice David Stras to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Stras formerly clerked for conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and shares the belief in a limited role for the judiciary. The 42-year-old former University of Minnesota Law School professor was on Trump’s short list of possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees.

Republican former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who appointed Stras to the state Supreme Court in 2010, says Stras’ keen intellect, deep respect for the Constitution, and support for judicial restraint will serve him well.

Stras’ nomination requires Senate confirmation. It would give Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton another seat to fill on a state Supreme Court where his appointees already hold a 4-3 majority.