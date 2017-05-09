Tuesday, May 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Yogesh Patel, 36, who was arrested for vandalizing 10 cars after video from his own store caught him in the act.

Patel called police to report several cars parked illegally in front of his convenience store in New Hampshire.

When police arrived they found 10 cars in the parking lot with one or more tires deflated.

After checking the surveillance video from Patel’s store, they saw two men drilling holes in the tires.

They deduced the two men were Patel and another store employee.

Both men were arrested and charged with falsifying physical evidence and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in excess of $1,500.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Attorney Kelly Hensley, 37, who was arrested after surveillance video showed her egging cars parked in front of her parents’ Oklahoma home.

A 911 caller saw a woman in a white shirt hurling raw eggs at parked cars.

Police responded to see several parked cars vandalized with eggs.

The surveillance video obtained from a neighbor showed Hensley angrily throwing eggs at the cars.

Hensley was apparently mad at the drivers for illegally parking their cars in front of her parents’ million dollar home.

The attorney was charged with a misdemeanor crime for “molesting a standing vehicle.”

No word on if the attorney has an attorney for her day in court.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

And in yet another surveillance video story, Sheyla Veronica White, 51, who was arrested for fraud after a video showed her smacking herself in the head with a piece of a broken sprinkler.

White, a Fort Lauderdale office worker, had filed a workman’s comp claim saying part of a sprinkler from a fire suppression system fell from the ceiling, bounced off her desk and struck her in the head.

Investigators from the insurance company obtained surveillance video that showed a sprinkler piece falling onto her desktop, but not hitting her.

She then picked up the sprinkler piece, looked at it, scouted the immediate area for witnesses and then intentionally struck herself on the forehead with the fixture.

White was arrested and charged with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point, CA, who got in trouble for their Cinco de Mayo celebration, because it featured an inflatable border wall and fake “Green Cards” for a free drink.

The event came days after President Donald Trump signed a federal budget plan that diverted funds from his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Several customers found it in bad taste, most likely Trump supporters.

Tavern founder Paul Hennessey said the aim was to make a political statement to show how ridiculous it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall.