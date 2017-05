WSIL TV is reporting that a Mt. Vernon couple faces aggravated battery charges in a child abuse case that started nearly three weeks ago. Officers arrested Tyrone Steele and Abagail Adkins on Friday. They launched an investigation on April 20 after the couple’s child ended up in a St. Louis hospital. No details on the injuries to the baby were released. Officers have Steele and Adkins in jail on $250,000 bonds each.

(Photo WSIL)