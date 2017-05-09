Two People are facing Felony Charges

40 year old Corey Partin, of Portageville and 50 year old Carla Wagoner, of Steele. Are in custody for suspicion of passing counterfeit currency in two Bootheel counties. Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams said that at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 5th officers received a call from Sonic reporting counterfeit money. Officer Lisa Hill tells KZIM KSIM that the officers were able to find the vehicle.

Adams said that investigators learned Partin and Wagoner allegedly passed counterfeit money at several locations in Pemiscot County. A bond for Partin and Wagoner is set at $15,000 each. They are currently being held in the Pemiscot County Jail and are charged with felony forgery.