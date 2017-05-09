Two people suspected of passing counterfeit currency in two Bootheel counties are in custody.

40-year old Corey Partin, of Portageville and 50-year old Carla Wagoner, of Steele are charged with felony forgery and were arrested Friday night. Portageville Police received a call from the Sonic Drive-In about counterfeit money. Chief Ronnie Adams says they were able to locate the suspects at a car wash on Highway 61. A search of the vehicle turned up counterfeit money and items used in counterfeiting currency. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control along with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department were contacted to assist. During the interview process investigators learned Partin and Wagoner allegedly passed counterfeit money at several locations in Pemiscot County. Bond for both is set at $15,000 each. They are currently being held in the Pemiscot County Jail.