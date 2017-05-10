On (Monday) May 8th the nonprofit organization that validates character initiatives in schools and communities around the world Character.org, designated 83 schools and 4 districts from 21 states as 2017 National Schools and Districts of Character. Alma Schrader Elementary School is one of the designated schools. Principal Ruth Ann Orr tells KZIM KSIM that the School worked hard.

She also says that there is no time to relax if they want to earn the title again.