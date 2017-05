The WSPD reports that 22 year old Jarrell Pullen of Carbondale has been charged with murder in the death of 19 year old Javon Trott of Johnston City. On Wednesday, a Jackson County grand jury charged Pullen with two counts of first degree murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Pullen is scheduled to be arraigned in Jackson County Circuit Court on May 11.