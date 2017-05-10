Missouri’s top prosecutor says a sheriff participated in a jail altercation in which an inmate died and that he should be fired.

Attorney General Josh Hawley says in a news release that he filed a request in court Tuesday to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County. Hawley says his office is investigating the inmate’s death Friday. Details haven’t been released. Hutcheson’s sheriff’s license was suspended last month after his arrest on 18 criminal charges, including three linked to allegations that he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with such force that she suffered a heart attack. The sheriff’s department hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Hutcheson’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says he’s reviewing the request but doesn’t think anything about the sheriff’s conduct would warrant his removal.