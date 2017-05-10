SIU-Carbondale is expected to appoint a permanent chancellor soon

Southern Illinois University trustees are poised to choose a new chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus. A special Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled Wednesday afternoon and the agenda includes appointing a chancellor for the school’s Carbondale campus. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports it’s been nearly three years since the school has had a permanent chancellor. An interim chancellor has been in charge since Rita Cheng left in July 2014 to become president of Northern Arizona University. Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell’s appointment lasts through June 30. SIU officials in April said they were down to four candidates for the position, including Colwell. The others were University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Arts and Sciences dean J.S. Elwell, Oakland University President George Hynd and University of Alabama Birmingham vice president Carl Pinkert.