The Missouri Senate is Unlikley to Repeal the Prevailing Wage Law

The Southeast Missourian reports that State Sen. Wayne Wallingford said Tuesday May 9th that the Missouri Senate is unlikely to pass the legislation to repeal the state’s prevailing-wage law before the session ends. There are two bills before the Senate seeking to repeal the prevailing wage law. One is a Senate bill, which is “dead in the water” because it is not far enough along to be considered this session, the second bill is the House bill and he doesn’t think it will be repealed. Gov. Eric Greitens called for the law’s repeal, but Wallingford said he favors amending the law to better calculate wage rates for construction trades. He says that repealing the prevailing wage law would “punish” hardworking Americans.