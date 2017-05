To celebrate Historic Preservation Month, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission will hold its annual walking tour. Old Town Cape’s Executive Director Marla Mills Tells KZIM KSIM that the walk will be very informative.

This event will take place on Friday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. The walk will begin at the southwest corner of Broadway and Frederick Street, near the Indie House, and continues east on Broadway to the Marquette Tower.