Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified Pennsylvania man, who accidentally set fire to his home in an effort to scare away opossums.

The man used butane to light a pile of leaves in his backyard.

He thought the smoke would help rid him of the opossums.

However, the fire got out of control and spread to the home, which was built of wood.

The building was condemned and three people were displaced as a result of the fire, which did $50,000 in damage.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was too drunk to drive, so she sat an 8-year-old boy on her lap and had him steer the car.

A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy saw the car with a child seated on the driver’s lap and performed a traffic stop.

The deputy saw that the boy was crying and saying he did not want to go jail.

The unidentified woman was drunk and refused to cooperate with the deputy.

Officers learned this was her third DUI offense.

The child was handed over to relatives and the woman was jailed.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Bert Lietzow, 66, a Florida man who was arrested for burglary while attending an intervention class due to a previous burglary charge.

The victim saw someone rummaging through tools in his work truck and caught Lietzow, who offered to give the victim money not to call the cops.

Lietzow was at the same hotel as the victim, to attend a pretrial intervention class because of a previous theft charge.

Lietzow was charged once again with petit theft.