A McCracken County deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment

A McCracken County deputy jailer, 43-year-old Chad E. Campbell of Paducah is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and one count of harassment with physical contact. A female deputy jailer reported that Campbell sexually harassed and touched her. A detective with the Sheriff’s department started an investigation after taking the report. Campbell was booked into the McCracken County Jail, but was then taken to a jail outside the county for unknown reasons.

(MCCracken Cty Jail photo)