A Missouri police chief plans an external review of a fatal pursuit

A suburban St. Louis police chief is seeking an external review of a police chase that ended in a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy as his family was leaving an airport after a trip to Disney World. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Normandy Chief Frank Mininni believes his officer acted within his department’s policy last month but wants the review to be sure. Caleb Lee died Friday from injuries sustained April 25. His mother, aunt and 5-year-old brother also were hurt but survived. The chase began when an officer saw a sport utility vehicle commit a moving violation on Interstate 70 and realized the vehicle had been reported as taken in an armed carjacking. The SUV’s 16-year-old driver exited near the airport and struck the family’s car.