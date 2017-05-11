Attorney General Visits Mississippi County Jail.

Today the Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will travel to Charleston, Missouri to receive a briefing from investigators and visit the Mississippi County jail, where an inmate was killed Friday evening. Yesterday, Hawley held a press conference to announce his office is investigating the events that led to the death of Mr. Tory Sanders. Hawley will visit the jail from approximately 9am – 12pm. After visiting the Mississippi County jail, he will return to Jefferson City and will hold a press conference at 4pm.