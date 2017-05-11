Smoke-shop owner in Cape accused making, dealing illegal drugs

Southeast Missourian

Federal agents says they have arrested a Cape Girardeau business owner Tuesday accused of making drugs and distributing them via the Dark Web. Owner of Heady Warez smoke shop, Joshua J. Kelly faces charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Miami-Dade County, Florida. A probable-cause statement says Kelly allegedly conspired to distribute the hallucinogen MDMA, heroin, oxycodone, the synthetic stimulant alpha-PVP and the powerful opioid fentanyl. His arrest was the result of a DEA investigation beginning in October 2015, when agents used shipping records to identify Kelly as an online vendor operating under the online handle “USTOUS” after first buying drugs from him. A subpoena of Charter Communications helped agents trace an IP address to Kelly’s business at 1802 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Several packages and correspondence were intercepted and are being used as evidence with a variety of items used in the alleged drug operation. Calls placed to Heady Warez on Wednesday went unanswered. Kelly waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the U.S. Eastern District court and requested any preliminary or detention hearings be held in the Southern District of Florida, thereby consenting to appear in the charging district.