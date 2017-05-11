The Missouri Highway Patrol Provided Information to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office

On Tuesday May-9th the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its withdrawal from the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors. On Wed May 10th they gave all information from its internal review to Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Office. They will cooperate with the Attorney General and his team in their review of the matter. The internal review of the Patrol’s involvement with the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors was ordered by Colonel Sandra K. Karsten after taking office earlier this year. The Patrol’s review uncovered concerns with actions during the prior administration by former employees of the Patrol.