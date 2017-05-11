Thursday, May 11th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Christopher James Frey, 48, a Florida man, who walked up on stage during a church service and exposed himself then said God told him to do it.

Police responded to the Assembly Of God church in Vero Beach, Florida after receiving reports that a man had exposed himself to the congregation.

Deputies arrested Frey and asked him why he exposed himself to everyone in the room.

Frey said, “The Lord told me to do it.”

Frey was charged with exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Murad Hamedallah, who accidentally shot himself in the genitals while he was getting out of his car.

According to Toledo police, Hamedallah called 911 and was heard screaming that he had been shot while getting out of his car.

When crews arrived, they found Hamedallah with a single gunshot wound that went through his “happy place” and right thigh.

Police found a bullet hole in his driver’s seat; the gun was found behind the garbage can.

Hamedallah was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

He’s expected to be okay.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

James Bengston, 24, who got busted for drunk driving after police saw him driving his car with no tires on the right side, just rims.

Plainville, Massachusetts police were stunned by the arrest commenting on their Facebook page, “Here’s one you don’t see everyday.”

Police received calls of a sedan driving erratically and riding on its rims.

Police caught up with Bengston and arrested him for operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A woman in Jordan, whose husband divorced her because she wouldn’t stop SnapChatting pictures of their food.

They were at a restaurant and after a long wait, they finally got their food.

He was hungry and wanted to dig in.

However, she told him to wait until she was done taking pictures and posting them on SnapChat.

He got angry and divorced her on the spot.

He also left the restaurant, forcing her to pay the bill.