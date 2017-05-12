Cape police investigating shooting death on North Henderson

Southeast Missourian

A man was shot and killed Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Police have not released the identity of the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau resident who was pronounced dead at the scene at 41 N. Henderson Avenue. A news release says officers responded to a shooting between Independence and Themis streets about 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety has reported that three black males were seen going north in the area at the time, with one suspect wearing a white shirt. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated.