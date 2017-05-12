Friday, May 12th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Gina Nicole Torrijos, 18, from El Paso, Texas, who was arrested for filing a false report saying her high school cheerleading uniform was stolen.

The graduating high school senior really wanted to keep her cheerleading uniform, so she told police someone had broken into her house and stolen her uniforms.

The police got suspicious that someone would break into a residence and steal just cheerleading uniforms.

Police deduced the senior didn’t want to say goodbye to her cheerleading uniforms and give them back, so she hid them and made up the burglary.

Now she has a rap sheet for making a false report and could be looking at up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Eric Jarrin, a Colorado man, who learned it’s okay to have pot in Colorado, but if you’re in Wyoming, don’t call cops if someone stole your weed.

Police responded to the Motel 6 after hotel management reported that a customer had reported the theft.

Police talked with Jarrin, who told them his weed was stolen.

Jarrin then handed the officer his Colorado driver’s license and a medical marijuana card.

Jarrin came back to the hotel after work and “wanted to smoke a bowl,” but couldn’t find his marijuana.

As police were arresting Jarrin they noticed another man, smelling strongly of marijuana, walking up the stairs.

That man, identified as Christopher Rathe, and Jarrin were both busted for suspicion of possession of marijuana.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Mary Ranker, 61, who was busted for driving drunk and littering after she was caught tossing bottles of vanilla extract from her car.

Police had received reports from road department workers of bags full of empty vanilla extract bottles.

Perplexed, they set up a camera and caught someone littering almost immediately.

The video led them to Ranker, a recovering alcoholic, who happened to get caught driving drunk.

Ranker said she wanted to get drunk, but didn’t want a full relapse, so she chugged vanilla extract instead.

Cooks know that vanilla extract has a very high alcohol content.

When Ranker was arrested, her blood-alcohol level was 0.128.

She was charged with drunk driving and littering.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A Pennsylvania woman, who was arrested after she ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed after a night of drinking.

The woman said she was too drunk to drive, so she decided to walk to a relative’s house.

However, she ended up at a stranger’s house instead, where she crawled through a bathroom window.

The next day the home owner noticed the window open, became alarmed, and called police.

Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.

She’s charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.