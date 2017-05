10 percent of all sales generated from the Gordonville Grill will go to support the Jackson Kiwanis Club. Proceeds will support community projects and involvement in various activities, such as sponsorship. Carry outs, caterings and gift cards will count towards this 10 percent as well. If you are catering tell the restaurant staff that you are booking a catering to support Jackson Kiwanis Club. This event will be on May 16th from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.