It’s not Too Late…

The Standard Democrat reports that the University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist Greg Luce says facing replanting decisions because of flooding and saturated soils have time to safely plant corn through the end of May and even into early June. He noted that growers vary in their regional situations, and, depending on their circumstances, some will decide to switch to soybeans earlier than others. Three factors affect flooded fields most: length of flooding, temperature during flooding and drying rate. The MU Extension guide “Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions” that tells how to estimate gain or loss from replanting is available at extension.missouri.edu/p/G409