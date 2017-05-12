Make Elementary Kids Active Again…

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and The Friends of Saint Francis have partnered with GoNoodle to get more than 30,000 southeast Missouri kids more physically active at school and at home. Executive Jimmy Wilford tells KZIM KSIM that this Program is all round beneficial.

Through this three-year partnership, 116 public and private schools and over 2,100 elementary teachers in southeast Missouri will be able to use GoNoodle’s premium version, GoNoodle Plus, at no cost