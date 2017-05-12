Man tries to escape the Long Arm of the Law…

A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is in custody at Crawford County. Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said that around 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10th, a deputy came upon 37-year-old Shawn Wenzel who had four outstanding warrants for probation violation for drugs and weapon charges. When the deputy stopped on PCR 806 to arrest Wenzel, he ran away. Schaaf tells KZIM KSIM that Wenzel was determined to escape the law.

Wenzel will now have a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing added to his other charges.