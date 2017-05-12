State AG: Evidence shows use of Taser, pepper spray on inmate before his death

Southeast Missourian

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Thursday that evidence in the death of a Mississippi County Jail inmate shows he was tased and pepper-sprayed while in custody. Hawley discussed the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Tory Sanders of Nashville, Tennessee, during a late-afternoon news conference in Jefferson City. Hawley and Missouri Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden visited the jail in Charleston to meet with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sanders died May 5 at a Sikeston hospital. He approached police officers May 5 and told them he was in distress and that there was a warrant for his arrest in Nashville, so he was taken to the Mississippi County Jail. A mental-health professional concluded he did not need to be committed. Sanders apparently declined to leave the holding cell. A deputy allowed Sanders to call family members and asked for the mental-health professional to return. It was recommended he be held for 96 hours. When staff moved Sanders to a different holding cell there were altercations when he was pepper-sprayed and tasered at least three times. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson organized jail personnel in an attempt to force their way into the holding cell. Sanders was transported by to the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston where Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says he died. Hutcheson has been removed from office and has surrendered his “officially issued firearm.” Hawley said the legal action taken to remove Hutcheson from office is independent of other criminal investigations.