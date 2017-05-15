A Dexter man has been charged with having deviant sexual intercourse with a child.

71-year old Robert Lewis Phillips was released Friday from Stoddard County Jail on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on two felony charges related to statutory sodomy involving a minor less than 12 years old. A probable cause in the case has been ordered closed by Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield. Satterfield issued the order Monday, making the document a Level 3 confidential court record because the alleged victim is a minor child. The statement contains detailed and graphic descriptions of alleged sexual offenses and much of the identifying information in the statement cannot be redacted.