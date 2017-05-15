A FEDERAL GRANT MAKES IT POSSIBLE FOR ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS TO BECOME DUAL CREDIT-QUALIFIED

The money comes from the federal No Child Left Behind fund, which is administered by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. A little over 752,000 dollars is available at Southern Illinois University for the K-thru-12 Teacher Enhancement Project. The grant has 2 parts. One provides qualification opportunities for teachers to become dual credit-qualified and another helps address the need for more bilingual and English as a Second Language teachers. Tuition and fees are available for instructors interested in obtaining those credentials, which are in high demand at almost all local school districts. The first set of classes begins today, but summer class enrollment isn’t over until June 5th, with classes then started June 12th.