56-year old Denton Deering of Patterson, in Wayne County was killed in a crash just before 7:30 Friday morning. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports Deering was southbound when he rear-ended a tractor trailer on U.S. 67 at Route JJ in Butler County. Deering was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt. He is fatality number 17 for Troop E in 2017.