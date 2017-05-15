A Portageville man has been killed in a roll over crash…

A crash in Pemiscot County has taken the life of 56-year old Steven Fisher of Portageville. The Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that it happened just before 8 o’clock Sunday night on East Outer Road, about two miles east of Wardell. Fisher was northbound in a pick-up truck drove when he apparently went off the left side of the road, rolled multiple times, throwing him from the truck. He was transported to a Pemiscot County hospital and pronounced dead. He was NOT wearing a seatbelt. He is fatality number 19 for Troop E in 2017.