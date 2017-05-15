Accused Time card Fraud

The Southeast Missourian Reports that the son of the Oran police chief resigned from his position as a part-time police officer for the city amid accusations of timecard fraud. The accusations were raised by two women with current or past ties to Oran city government: former city clerk Debra Phillips and Alderman Neal Seyer’s wife Cindy Seyer. But police Chief Gregg Ourth, the town’s mayor and other officials dismissed the accusations as unfounded. The police chief, said, “There is absolutely nothing to these allegations.” He called the accusations “vindictiveness” on the part of Phillips and Cindy Seyer.