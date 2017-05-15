Attempt to Escape the Long Arm of the Law…

Officers conducted a traffic stop in reference to the vehicle’s license plate being expired. When officers made contact with the driver 29 year old Randy K. Gilbert, he ran from the scene. As officers chased and apprehended him, they found a firearm in Gilbert’s Possession. Officers were informed by the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Communications that the handgun had been reported stolen. Gilbert was arrested, transported to Cape Girardeau Police Department Headquarters, booked, and placed into a holding cell pending a warrant for his arrest.