Board of Regents Support Tuition Increase

The Board of Regents today approved a tuition and fee increase of $6.50 per credit hour for resident undergraduate students effective with the fall 2017 semester. The Regents approved the measure that will net $1.34 million, leaving the University to identify $4.05 million in expense reductions to balance the FY18 budget. Dr. Carlos Vargas tells KZIM KSIM that both board and students understand that the tuition increase is necessary.

He said Southeast has always been committed to access and affordability, and, even in times of lowered state support, it is a guiding principle that the university will still adhere to.