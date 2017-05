Southeast Missourian

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday as Demetric L. Atchison, 41, of Cape Girardeau. A news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says police responded to a report of a shooting at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 41 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau to find Atchison shot. Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene. The Major Case Squad continues to investigate.